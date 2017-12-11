Snow Day Calculator: What are the chances of a day off school?

CLEVELAND – Ready for snow?

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties from 7 p.m. Monday to midnight Wednesday.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Geauga and Ashtabula counties from 7 p.m. Monday to midnight Wednesday.

So, you may be wondering: WILL THERE BE SCHOOL OR NOT?

We’ve got a handy little tool to help predict if your district just might get the day off.

It’s the Snow Day Calculator.

All you need is your zip code.

The calculator was created by a student at MIT and works with the National Weather Service. It all starts with your zip code.

CLICK HERE for the calculator.

****Of course, the latest school closings and delays can always be found RIGHT HERE on FOX8.com**