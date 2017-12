× Ringing in 2018 with CLE style! Here’s all the places to celebrate

CLEVELAND – 2017 is winding down and that means it’s time to make plans to welcome 2018.

And of course, the best location to ring in the new year is right here in the CLE.

We’ve put together a list of places that offers something for everyone – family-friendly events, outdoor parties and fancy dinners.

FOR THE FAMILIES

🎉Great Lakes Science Center New Year’s Eve Eve

Saturday December 30, 2:18 p.m. (get it? 2018 at 2:18?)

Click here for details

🎊Noon Year’s Eve at Massillon Public Library

Saturday, December 30, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Click here for details

🎉Skating at the Rink at Wade Oval

Sunday, December 31, noon – 5 p.m.

Click here for details

🎊Cleveland Metroparks Noon Year’s Eve

Sunday, December 31, 10 a.m.- noon

Click here for details

🎉First Night Akron

December 31, 6 p.m. – midnight

Click here for details

🎊Merwin’s Wharf New Year’s Eve Brunch

Three seatings: Sunday, December 31

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

noon – 2 p.m.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here for details

🎉First Night Youngstown

December 31, 4 p.m. – midnight

Click here for details

🎉Glow at the Cleveland Botanical Garden

Sunday, December 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Click here for details

🎊Cleveland Metroparks New Year’s Eve Stroll

Mastick Woods Golf Course

December 31, 1 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Click here for details

🎉Summit MetroParks New Year’s Celebration

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Click here for details

🎊Cleveland Museum of Natural History New Year’s at Noon

Sunday, December 31, 10 a.m.

Click here for details

🎉New Year’s Eve Bowling at Roseland Lanes

Sunday, December 31

Open bowling 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Cosmic Bowling: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Click here for details

FOR THE ADULTS

🎊Cleveland Pops Orchestra Legends of Rock-and-Roll

Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Severance Hall

Click here for details

🎉Nautica Queen

Noon Year’s Eve Lunch Cruise

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Gala

Sunday, December 31

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Click here for details

🎊Cleveland Improv

New Year’s Eve with John Henton

Three different option, click here for details

🎉Pickwick & Frolic

Sunday, December 31, 5:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. shows

Click here for details

🎊Nighttown New Year’s Eve Spectacular

series of concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details

🎉CLE Urban Winery New Year’s Eve Customer Appreciation Party

Sunday, December 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Click here for details

🎊Twiztid’s New Years Evil 10 at The Agora

Sunday, December 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Click here for details

🎉House of Blues All that Glitters is Gold Party

Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Click here for details

🎊Landerhaven Grand Ballroom Blowout

Sunday, December 31, 7:30 p.m.

Click here for details