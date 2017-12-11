× Plain Township comes together to help family of two brothers killed in crash

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio– People in one local school district are grieving after two teen brothers died in a car crash. But the community is coming together to lift up the family of the victims.

The GlenOak High School students were involved in the crash Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Laudermilt, 18, who was the driver, died at the crash scene. His brother Kevin Laudermilt, 16, was transported to Akron Children’s Hospital and died Sunday.

Several area fundraisers are taking place to help the family with medical and funeral expenses, including one at the North Canton Skate Center on Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is also a GoFundMe account.

Crosses with the names of the victims were placed at the scene by friends.

“We will also be selling bracelets with their names on it for $2,” said Mackenzie Mcarthur, a friend of the victims. “They were both so wonderful and kind. We don’t want them to ever be forgotten.”

The bracelets will be sold at upcoming sporting events at the school.

Family members said they are extremely grateful for all the support, and are asking for prayers and privacy during this difficult time.

