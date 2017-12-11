OSHP: 2 hurt after stolen vehicle hits another car during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A stolen car crashed head on into another vehicle Monday evening while being pursued by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), officials tell Fox 8 News.

According to the OSHP, a group of juveniles stole a car, then used it in an armed robbery. Troopers spotted the suspect vehicle near West 150th Street. The driver took off, prompting the pursuit with OSHP.

The stolen car then crashed head on into another vehicle near Hummel Road and West 130th Street, just after 9 p.m. All five juvenile suspects tried to run from the scene, but some were arrested.

A gun was recovered from the stolen car, authorities said.

Two people were hurt in the crash and taken to local hospitals. Further details about their conditions were not immediately released.

Officials said multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist OSHP, including Parma, Cleveland, and Brookpark police.

