× Michael Stanley postpones shows at Hard Rock Rocksino

NORTHFIELD, Ohio– Cleveland music legend Michael Stanley is postponing upcoming shows.

Last week, the musician and radio host announced he will be stepping away from his role at WNCX as he recovers from quadruple bypass surgery.

Stanley was scheduled to play at the Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Live Nation said those shows are being postponed. Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which will be announced soon.

More than 25 years ago, Stanley suffered a major heart attack.

Stanley was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. He spoke with FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer about his battle earlier this year.

More stories on Michael Stanley here