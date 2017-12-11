× Man dies after shooting, car crash in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night.

Officers were called to Friend and Paine avenues shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of gunshots, screaming and a car crash.

Police said they found an Audi SUV that went off the road and came to rest in a driveway. Inside the vehicle, officers located 28-year-old Melvin Ephraim in the driver’s seat. It appeared he suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

He was taken to Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com