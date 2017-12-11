Man accused of killing local Salvation Army worker indicted on dozens of charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The man charged for the murder of a Salvation Army employee and then went on a violent crime spree in Cleveland is facing new charges.

William Ted Jones, 27, is accused of shooting and killing Jared Plesec, 21, in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments Dec 2, 2017.

Jones has now been indicted on roughly 35 charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, burglary and criminal damaging.

Plesec was sharing scripture with the suspect just before Jones shot him in the head.

Jones is also accused of carrying out several carjackings before he was arrested.

He is currently behind bars on a 5 million dollar bond. Jones is expected to be back in court later this week.

