Live Video: One in custody after device explodes on NYC subway platform

NEW YORK — A man is in custody after what is believed to be an explosive device was been set off on Manhattan subway platform.

According to the New York Police Department, there were injuries to no one other than the suspect at this time.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The response was centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Details were still developing.

Francisco Ramirez said he heard two explosions as he was exiting a bus about 7:45 a.m. ET. He heard both blasts distinctly even though he was wearing headphones.

“From what I saw it sounded like it came from the subway, but I’m just guessing,” he said. “It was two distinct explosions seconds from each other. As I was making my way toward the outside, I kept getting shoved by cops and there were cops at every entrance blocking and there was police and SWAT everywhere.

“It was scary. It was just a lot of chaos but I didn’t see any injuries.”

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

Continuing coverage here.

