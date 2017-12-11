Hearing expected for two teen suspects in Buckeye Road shooting that killed 12-year-old

CLEVELAND– A hearing is expected Monday morning to determine if two juveniles should be tried as adults in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded five teenagers.

Amir Taylor and Tayvon Gideons, both 15, are scheduled to have bind over pretrial hearings in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Prosecutors want the two to be tried as adults.

Both teens face more than two dozen charges, including aggravated murder.

The shooting happened on Nov. 24 in the area of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street in Cleveland. Abdel Bashiti, 12, was killed when he had his father stepped out of the family’s store to find out what was happening.

Two adults, Marvin Harris and Larissa Harris, have also been charged.

