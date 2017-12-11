Have you seen him? Rocky River police issue missing adult alert for 81-year-old man

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The Rocky River Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for an 81-year-old man.

They are asking the public to be on the lookout for Anatole Kurkov. On Monday at around 3 p.m., Mr. Kurkov left his home on Inglewood Ave. in Rocky River, and has not returned.

Police say Mr. Kurkov has suffered a stroke in the past and they are concerned for his safety.

He is 5’11” and weighs about 170 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2007 Mazda MZ3 with OH plate number GKU2264.

Call 911 if you see him or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.