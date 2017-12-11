Fox Recipe Box: Meringue Snowmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Meringue is a versatile topping for cupcakes and cookies. Trish Koodrich is the owner of 'Trish's Truffles & Sweet Treats' and she showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to use meringue to make festive holiday cupcakes.

Click here to learn more about Trish's Truffles & Sweet Treats and the merigue decorating kits highlighted in the segment.

Meringue Snowmen

Make 12

Ingredients

2 egg whites room temperature

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons

1 teaspoon vanilla

12 Rolo Candies

6 pretzel sticks cut in half

red, orange, black food coloring

1 can white frosting or make your own

M & M assorted colored candies (optional)

1 – large round decorating tip

1 pastry bag

parchment paper

tooth picks

12- mini cupcakes or cookies

Preheat conventional oven to 400f & convection oven to 375f

Line baking sheet with parchment

Place egg white and salt in a large, clean & dry mixing bowl. Using either a stand up or hand mixer beat egg whites until foamy with soft peaks, slowly add sugar 2 tablespoons at a time and beat on high until whites have a stiff peak and are glossy, fold in vanilla with a rubber spatula.

Using a pastry tube fitted with a large plain tip, pipe the meringue in coils starting at the center and continuing to the outside of each circle, make three, one on top of the other, each slightly smaller in the shape of a snowman.

Place on center rack if using one pan, bottom and top racks if using two pans, bake for 5 minutes. Lower heat to 225f for conventional oven and 200f for convection oven, bake for 18-20 minutes until firm to touch. Turn oven off and let rest 10 minutes in oven, remove and cool for 10 minutes. Using an off-set spatula or a flat knives remove snow men to cooling rack.

To Decorate:

While snowmen are baking, decide half of the frosting into three bowls, color one red, one, orange and one black, put unwrapped Rolo candies and M&M in bowls.

Place a small dollop of white frosting on top of snowman, top with Rolo candy, using a toothpick place two dots of black frosting for eyes, using orange frosting for the nose and red for the lips, stick one pretzel half in each side, put three dots of frosting on the body and place the M&M's for buttons. Put a dollop of frosting on top of cookie or cupcake, gently place snowman on top. Store in an airtight container for up to three days.