Coventry Township remains identified; Wife charged with murder

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office released new details in the case of remains found in Coventry Township over the weekend.

The deteriorated human remains were discovered Saturday afternoon in the area of Linda Street and Cottage Grove Road.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office tentatively identified the victim as 54-year-old Howard L. Eubank. According to the sheriff’s office, Eubank was killed earlier this year in a domestic-related incident. An autopsy will be performed this week.

His wife, 49-year-old Marcia Eubank, was not at home when deputies arrived at the scene. She was located in the parking lot of a local business Saturday evening and interviewed by detectives.

Marica Eubank was charged with one count of murder and taken to the Summit County Jail.

