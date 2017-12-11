Countdown to ‘A Christmas Story Live!’ on FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time, and now "A Christmas Story" is coming to you Live!

"A Christmas Story Live!" airs on FOX 8 on Sunday, Dec. 17, beginning at 7 p.m.

It's a live musical version and will star celebrities like Matthew Broderick and Maya Rudolph.

FOX 8 is joining Destination Cleveland and "A Christmas Story" House for a LIVE watch party at the home in Tremont.

A block party begins at 4 p.m., then the movie "A Christmas Story" will be shown on two big screens.

**Find out more about the ultimate Christmas party, here!**