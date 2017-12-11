Cleveland athletes offer support, invitations to boy whose video about being bullied went viral

TENNESSEE -- Local athletes, along with celebrities and other athletes across the country, are reaching out to a student whose emotional video about being bullied went viral.
According to his mom Kimberly, Keaton Jones had asked her to come get him from school because he was afraid to go to lunch again.
She asked him why and he told her:
The Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith, along with UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, tweeted their support to Keaton and invited him to head up for their sporting events:
Premier Ohio Baseball also offered him a special opportunity to become their honorary teammate during an upcoming event:
Several other athletes and celebrities also responded with touching offers and words of support: