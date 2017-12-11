Cleveland athletes offer support, invitations to boy whose video about being bullied went viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TENNESSEE -- Local athletes, along with celebrities and other athletes across the country, are reaching out to a student whose emotional video about being bullied went viral.

According to his mom Kimberly, Keaton Jones had asked her to come get him from school because he was afraid to go to lunch again.

She asked him why and he told her:

This is Keaton Jones, he lives in Knoxville and he has a little something to say about bullying.pic.twitter.com/coyQxFp33V — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) December 9, 2017

The Cavaliers' LeBron James and JR Smith, along with UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic, tweeted their support to Keaton and invited him to head up for their sporting events:

Damn right! Bullies are straight up wack, corny, cowards, chumps, etc, etc! Keaton keep your head up buddy and push forward! You're the best https://t.co/pqDgay77l9 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 11, 2017

That’s a damn shame. Keaton if your around when we play in Memphis i would love to invite you to one of our games. Head up Champ! https://t.co/Moh9ObdgX8 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 11, 2017

Keaton, I got your back. I am getting ready for my fight, but say the word and I’m there. Come be a part of of my training camp. You’re not alone. Anything you need I got you! https://t.co/yJY22jq4cd — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocicufc) December 11, 2017

Premier Ohio Baseball also offered him a special opportunity to become their honorary teammate during an upcoming event:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several other athletes and celebrities also responded with touching offers and words of support:

Heartbreaking to see this. Keaton you’re strong to say these things and care so much for others. #TeamKeaton https://t.co/hgp0ehnn8Y — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) December 10, 2017

I #StandwithKeaton. Keaton baby, just know you’re not alone. There are so many people who come out of bullying so much stronger and you will be one of them!! God bless you sweetheart. https://t.co/LdCAy2lDHu — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 11, 2017

This broke my 💔 today. Please be kind to one another. #standwithkeaton https://t.co/8XBbFmnuc1 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 10, 2017

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Little buddy, I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk. https://t.co/fRTAENcmV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 10, 2017

Keaton-Don't waste time wondering why a bully would be so mean-They're sad people who think hurting others will make them feel better because they really don't like themselves-They're just jealous because you're so smart & handsome❤️Your friend-mh https://t.co/SUMw3OoCTm — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 10, 2017

.@Lakyn_jones Hi! I directed Coco and Toy Story 3. If Keaton ever wants to visit Pixar, he has an open invitation! pic.twitter.com/Xv43RONyDr — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) December 11, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Continuing coverage here.