9-year-old Brunswick girl meets Katy Perry on stage

CLEVELAND– When Katy Perry brought her “Witness Tour” to Quicken Loans Arena Sunday night, she gave one local girl a night she’ll never forget.

The “Firework” and “Roar” singer asked the crowd if anyone would like to come on stage and make a wish. She pointed to a little girl, dressed in red, dancing in one of the upper levels.

“We looked around and no one else was in red and we knew it was her. So we went running down,” Jennifer Dean said of her 9-year-old daughter Makayla.

While on stage, Katy asked Makayla what she wants to be when she grows up. The Brunswick girl, who draws everyday, told her she wants to be an artist. Then the pop star told Makayla to make a wish. She wished that everyone would be able to go see Katy Perry in concert.

The mother and daughter also got to stay near the stage for the rest of the show.

Jennifer said Katy was extremely kind to her daughter.

“She wished her the most success being an artist, set your mind to it and work hard. Those words will stick with her forever,” Jennifer said.

Now, Makayla has a great story to tell.

“She couldn’t go to bed when we got home. She went to school with the biggest smile this morning,” her mom said.