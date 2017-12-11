Forecast: Clipper arriving with snow, arctic air, and lake effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which is active from this evening through Wednesday afternoon for Geauga and southern Ashtabula Counties.

CLEVELAND - A few areas of "snizzle" (very light snow and drizzle) are apparent on Storm Fox this morning. This won't be a problem as you plan your commute this morning.

A few passing snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out with little to no accumulation expected.

Clipper #2 arrives tonight. Everyone could get around an inch with this batch. More is expected with lake enhancement in the snowbelt. Temperatures will reach around freezing with wind chills in the low 20s.

The big story will be heavy lake effect snow on the backside of this clipper. Winds and other parameters are aligning to precede this lake effect. Travel will be very difficult within these intense snow bands.