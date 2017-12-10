Wintry forecast with cold, snow persists through the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Outside of the snow-belt expect a cold, mostly cloudy day. Highs around 30 degrees with wind chills in mid and upper teens.

Several clipper-type systems expected over the next several days with several chances for lake effect events as well.

The week ahead looks promising that everyone will have a least a couple of inches on the ground before all is said and done.

Our next clipper arrives late Monday afternoon into the evening.

Monday's afternoon commute could be a little dicey for some with a couple inches expected as it blows through.

On top of the snow chances the coldest air of the season thus far is poised to arrive.

BUNDLE UP! Here's a look at the morning and early afternoon outlook.

Have a great rest of your weekend!