‘Why do they bully? What’s the point of it?’ Boy’s tearful questions to mom go viral

TENNESSEE – A Tennessee student has touched hearts all over the world after an emotional video of him talking about being bullied was posted by his mom.

According to his mom Kimberly, Keaton Jones had asked her to come get him from school because he was afraid to go to lunch again.

She asked him why and he told her:

Keaton says the bullies make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends. They pour milk on him and throw bread at him.

“Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?” he asks his mom.

“I don’t like that they do it to me. And I, for sure, don’t like that they do it to other people, cause it’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

His heartbreak has not gone unnoticed. Keaton has received messages of enouragement and support from all over…and has caught the attention of many celebrities.

Chris Evans was so touched that he made this offer to the boy:

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Snoop Dogg chimed in:

Say lil Man U gotta friend in me for life hit me on dm so we can chop it up love is the only way to beat hate 👊🏾☝🏾 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:50am PST

UFC President Dana White wants to meet him:

Meet Keaton Jones a very smart little boy who is being bullied at school. This video is heartbreaking!! I want to bring Keaton to Vegas and hang out at UFC Headquarters. If anyone knows how i can reach the family please let me know. Thank u everyone pic.twitter.com/BR8c4ldDFc — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown thinks Keaton is very cool:

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

On Twitter, Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker invited the Jones family to an upcoming game, while University of Tennessee wide receiver Tyler Byrd said he and several teammates plan to visit Keaton at school.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini tweeted that the next time she comes home to her native Knoxville, she wants to be with Keaton to witness the bullies apologize.

Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter he wants Keaton to “add me to your long list of friends,” and Snoop Dogg said on Instagram that Keaton “has a friend for life” and that “love is the only way to beat hate.”