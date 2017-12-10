× Stark County sheriff investigating fatal hit-and-run accident in Plain Township

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Plain Township. The victim was discovered Saturday, but officials think she was actually hit by the vehicle on Thursday.

Just before midnight on Saturday, December 9th, deputies were called out to the 1600 block of Diamond Street NE. It was there that they found a deceased person near the edge of the roadway.

Further investigation found that the deceased person, Kimberly Renee, 44, of Plain Township, may have actually been struck by a vehicle at around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 7th. Thompson was reported missing on Friday, December 8th.

The Sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into this crash, and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 330-430-3800.