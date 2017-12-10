Snow brings chaos to the United Kingdom

Snow fell fast and furiously in many parts of the UK Sunday as Storm Caroline, the biggest storm so far this year, caused widespread disruption with road and air travel affected.

Central England and Wales were the worst hit regions witnessing up to 11 inches of snow in some places in just a few hours. Northern Ireland was also affected.

Sleet and snow also fell in central London as temperatures plummeted.

Passengers hoping to flee the winter weather from London’s Heathrow Airport faced three-hour delays, with plenty of planes caught up in the travel chaos, according to CNN’s Nic Robertson.

Flights were also suspended at Birmingham Airport while the runway was cleared, leaving passengers facing delays, while the M1 motorway was closed in Leicestershire because of vehicles being stranded.

Amber weather warnings are in place across Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and much of western England as icy conditions plunged roads into chaos, with temperatures of -11 degrees Celsius (12 degrees Fahrenheit) making it the coldest night of 2017, according to Press Association.

“The worst of the snow is currently across parts of Wales and the west and southern Midlands, while there is some snow falling over the home counties as well,” said Meteorological Office forecaster Steven Keate.

“Herefordshire, Shropshire and Powys have seen a few centimeters in a couple of hours.”

“There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off,” the Meteorological Office said on its website.

“This is an update to extend the warning area as far south as Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Essex.”