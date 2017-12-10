× Remains found in Coventry Township confirmed as human

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Summit County Medical Examiner has confirmed to Fox 8 that remains found Saturday afternoon in Coventry Township are human.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Linda Street near Cottage Grove Road shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. There, deputies located what they described as “deteriorated remains.”

They were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for further study. On Sunday, it was confirmed that they were human.

An investigation into the remains continues. No cause of death or preliminary id has been released yet.