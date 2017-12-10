PICS: Santa, reindeer paddle through Lake Erie to cheer up Browns fans

CLEVELAND — Not to fear, Browns fans, Santa is here!

That’s the message some gutsy folks on Lake Erie wanted to convey today, as they greeted Browns fans in Cleveland’s North Coast Inner Harbor on Sunday, while dressed as Santa and his entourage.

One thing to note: They didn’t come in a sleigh … Santa and crew were on paddleboards and in kayaks!

Organizer Bill Cochrane, owner of NALU Standup Paddle and Surf, gathered in the harbor about an hour prior to kickoff.

“Hopefully Santa has a Win in his bag of presents to bring to Browns fans across the globe,” a news release said.

