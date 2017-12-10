Man hospitalized with serious burns after Richmond Heights fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man was seriously hurt after a fire ripped through his Richmond Heights home Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Richmond Road.

Richmond Heights Fire Chief Mike Newman says firefighters heard a man crying for help when they arrived at the home. He was trapped between two doors and couldn't get out. Officials also described the conditions inside the home as "cluttered."

Firefighters rescued the man, but he had suffered serious burns, Newman said. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center; his condition has not been released.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire. Arson, however, is not suspected at this time.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.