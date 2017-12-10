Forecast: clipper heading our way Monday, storm watch in effect for some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch which is active from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon for Geauga and southern Ashtabula Counties.

CLEVELAND - Another round of lake effect snow develops out east this evening bringing an additional 1-3″ expected where the squalls persist. Watch out for reduced visibility at time if you’re traveling in the area tonight.

Outside of the snow belt, a few passing snow showers and flurries can’t be ruled out with little to no accumulation expected.

Clipper #2 arrives Monday night. Everyone could get around an inch with this batch with more expected with lake enhancement in the snow-belt. Temperatures will reach around freezing with wind chills in the low 20’s.