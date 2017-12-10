Browns lead Packers 14-7 at the half; Gordon gets first TD since 2013

**UPDATE: The Cleveland Browns were leading the Green Bay Packers 14-7 at halftime on Sunday. Josh Gordon, who hadn’t seen the end zone since 2013, got one of the touchdowns.**

CLEVELAND — The Packers will be without starting linebacker Nick Perry when they face the winless Browns in Cleveland. Green Bay’s secondary caught a break as starting cornerback Davon House will play after being kept out of practice with a shoulder injury. The Packers need all the help they can with Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon back for his second game after being suspended for two seasons.

Cleveland will be short-handed on defense as starting safety Jabrill Peppers and tackle Danny Shelton are both out against Green Bay. Also, Kevin Hogan will back up rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer. Cody Kessler has been Cleveland’s backup the past six games.

