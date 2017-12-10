× Body of woman found in submerged car in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – The Richland County sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a woman who was found in a submerged car in a pond.

Deputies received the call at 8:15 Sunday morning about a car in a pond on Plymouth Springmill Road. When they arrived, it was clear to them that there was indeed a car under the water. The dive teams from Shelby Fire Department and the sheriff’s office were called in.

When the vehicle was removed from the water, the body of a female was found inside. The Richland County Coroner’s office took custody of the remains. No identification or any further information has been released by them yet.

Anyone with any information on this is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Section at 419-774-5610.