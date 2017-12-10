× 16-year-old injured in crash that killed his brother passes away

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A 16-year-old who was severely injured in a car crash that killed his older brother has passed away from those injuries.

Kevin Laudermilt, of Canton, was hospitalized after the December 7 crash. He passed away on Sunday, December 10th at Akron Children’s Hospital.

His brother, Aaron C. Laudermilt, 18, passed away at the scene of the accident.

The one-vehicle crash happened Thursday at 2:41 p.m. on Middlebranch Ave. NE near Mt. Pleasant Street in Plain Township.

A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Middlebranch Avenue when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve due to speed, according to the highway patrol. The vehicle traveled off the east edge of the road, then the west edge, striking a utility pole, then a large tree where it turned onto its right side.

The vehicle then came to rest on the front steps of a home.

More on this, here.