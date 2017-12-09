Walk-on to Heisman: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield wins in landslide

Posted 9:06 pm, December 9, 2017, by

Lamar Jackson of Louisville (L), Bryce Love of Stanford and Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma attend the press conference for the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation on December 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

NEW YORK— Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.

The brash, flag-planting Sooners star won a lopsided vote to become the sixth Oklahoma player to the win Heisman.

Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, was third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008.

Mayfield is the third player to win the Heisman heading to the College Football Playoff. The second-ranked Sooners meet No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. He is the first senior to win the award since Troy Smith of Ohio State in 2006.