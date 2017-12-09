Ready to hit the slopes? Local ski resorts open today!

PENINSULA, Ohio — Attention all skiers and snow adventurers: Your local ski resorts are open for business … starting today!

Boston and Alpine Valley Ski Resorts announced on Saturday morning that they had stockpiled enough snow the night before to open for the 2017-2018 season today.

We are making is SNOOWWW ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oDQHTsuB9L — BMBW_AV Ski Resort (@BMBW) December 8, 2017

Both resorts will open at 3:30 p.m., marking it the earliest opening date in years.

“Our operation is heavily dependent on the weather. Mother Nature blessed us with amazing

early season weather and our crew has been proactive getting our resorts ready for the

guests,” General Manager Josh Boyd said in a news release.

Saturday, Dec. 9, both BM and AV will be kicking off the ski season at 3:30 p.m. ! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eBLvoU9Pgx — BMBW_AV Ski Resort (@BMBW) December 9, 2017

Boston Mills Brandywine and Alpine Valley Ski Resorts are a trio of sister Northeast Ohio ski

destinations. Between the three resorts, there are 29 trails of various skill, two snow tubing

parks, five terrain parks, and four beginner areas, a news release described.

You can hit the slopes today from 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday’s hours will be from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

