Possible human remains found in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Authorities in Summit County are investigating after possible human remains were found Saturday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Linda Street near Cottage Grove Road shortly before 2 p.m. Deputies located what they described as deteriorated remains.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’ Office also responded to the scene.

Investigators are now working to determine if the remains are human.