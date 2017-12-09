ODOT lays out plan as impending snow approaches

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department Transportation (ODOT) on Saturday outlined its plan for the weekend as predicted lake-effect snow approaches Northeast Ohio.

At noon, snowplow drivers hit the roads in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to combat the snow as it moves into the area. In fact, ODOT says 80 snowplows will work around the clock until the storm moves out, patrolling, salting and plowing as necessary.

Lake effect snow will be moving into northeast Ohio this afternoon and we are #ODOTReady for whatever comes our way! pic.twitter.com/bSZhtjLmI0 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 9, 2017

If you plan to travel on I-90 in Lake County, between State Route 44 and State Route 528, be aware that speed limits have been reduced in that area because of weather and road conditions.

