North Ridgeville police issue warning: Stay off the ice

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The North Ridgeville Police Department issued a reminder to residents Saturday morning: Stay off the ice.

The department said they received a call about children playing on a pond on Braemore Drive. They were fishing and skating on the ice.

“Luckily, they didn’t go further out than 5 or 6 feet where the depth was only about a foot, but had they gone further the results could have been disastrous,” North Ridgeville police said.

Neighbors said the pond frozen over this week.

Police said ice needs to a minimum of 4 inches thick to support a person. If the ice breaks, it takes about 15 minutes to succumb to the cold, according to police.

“Please talk with your kids and make sure they understand that the results of being out on thin ice could be deadly,” North Ridgeville police said in the Facebook post.

The department also praised the neighbors for calling police and talking to the children.