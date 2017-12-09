× Kevin Love out as Cavs take on 76ers

CLEVELAND– Kevin Love is out for Saturday’s night game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The power forward is dealing with hip soreness. He will be replaced in the starting lineup by Ante Zizic.

Love had 20 points and 7 rebounds in the Cavs loss to the Pacers Friday night. That ended Cleveland’s 13-game winning streak.

Zizic, acquired from the Celtics with Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder, has appeared in 9 games for the Cavaliers this season.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here