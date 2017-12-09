‘It’s a major award:’ Man builds 14-foot-tall leg lamp from ‘A Christmas Story’

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– One Iowa man is getting into the holiday spirit by paying tribute to a classic Christmas movie.

It’s the second year Tom Gross has created 14-foot-tall leg lamp inspired by “A Christmas Story.” It sits in the front yard of his West Des Moines home.

“People either realize what it is and freak out, or don’t know why I have a leg in my yard. If they get it, they throw the flashers on and get out of the car and have a picture taken with it. It is really awesome to see people enjoy it that much,” Gross told ABC News.

The leg lamp is made of items he had around the house, including old curtains and a volleyball net.

Since the creation is “fragile,” it’s been damaged twice by high winds.