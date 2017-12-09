Isaiah Thomas’ son shows off skills during Cavs warm-ups

CLEVELAND- Like father, like son.
Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined all season. But the two-time NBA All-Star took a few shots during warm-ups before the Cavs game against the 76ers Saturday.
Thomas had a little help on the floor: his youngest son Jaiden.
The little guy dished dad rebounds. The video and photos are too cute.
Thomas is nearing a comeback. This week, he played 4-on-4 during practice. It’s a significant step in his recovery.
