Isaiah Thomas’ son shows off skills during Cavs warm-ups

CLEVELAND- Like father, like son.

Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined all season. But the two-time NBA All-Star took a few shots during warm-ups before the Cavs game against the 76ers Saturday.

Thomas had a little help on the floor: his youngest son Jaiden.

The little guy dished dad rebounds. The video and photos are too cute.

The future…. Jaiden x @isaiahthomas! #ThisIsWhyWePlay A post shared by NBA (@nba) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Jaiden learning the ins-and-outs of #ThatSLOWgrind and #AllForOne lifestyles! A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 9, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, @isaiahthomas! #ThatSLOWgrind #ThisIsWhyWePlay A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Thomas is nearing a comeback. This week, he played 4-on-4 during practice. It’s a significant step in his recovery.

