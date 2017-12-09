Live video: Jenn Harcher provides snowfall forecast

Snow continues to slowly develop across the area as a clipper system moves in. A coating to at most an 1″ expected late this afternoon through tonight. Behind the system a little lake effect snow will develop. Snowfall forecast (always “guestimates” based upon atmospheric computer models, so keep that in mind) but here’s the latest thinking:

Several clipper-type systems expected over the next several days with several chance for lake effect events as well. The week ahead looks promising that everyone will have a least a couple of inches on the ground before all is said and done with. Which is a good thing. Right? We are running quite a snow deficit for the season thus far. Here are some numbers:

On top of the snow chances the coldest air of the season thus far is poised to arrive. BUNDLE UP! Here’s a look at the next 8 days.