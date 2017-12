× Cleveland police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old boy

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Marquon Smith never returned to his E 55th Street home Friday. His grandmother expected him home at around 5 p.m. after basketball practice.

Anyone with information about Marquon’s whereabouts is asked to contact investigators at 216-621-1234. ​