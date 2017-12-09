Cleveland firefighters host toy drive at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — It’s the season for giving and the Cleveland Fire Department is getting into the spirit.

Firefighters are hosting a toy drive at Steelyard Commons on Saturday for children in need. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Both new toys and cash and check donations are welcome.

Their motto? “Fill the truck with toys.”

Cleveland Fire Department Public Information Officer Mike Norman says the drive was organized by two firefighters who grew up without having toys at Christmas.

