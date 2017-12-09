× Chipotle offering free queso for cheesy sweaters

Chipotle is getting on board with the ugly Christmas sweater trend.

The restaurant is offering free queso if you wear your cheesiest sweater on Tuesday, Dec. 12 when you purchase an entree.

It’s only valid for in-restaurant orders at participating locations. The offer is not valid for online, mobile, fax and catering.

This isn’t the first time Chipotle has asked customers to dress up. For Halloween, customers in costume could get a burrito for $3. Other times, dressing as a burrito (aka wrapping yourself in foil) could score you free food.

Chipotle added queso to its menu nationwide in September, but the cheese dip has not been well received.

“Although queso was the number one requested menu item, we never added it to our menu before now because we wouldn’t use the industrial additives used in most quesos,” said Steve Ells, founder, chairman and CEO at Chipotle. “Additives make typical queso very consistent and predictable, but are not at all in keeping with our food culture. Our queso may vary slightly depending on the characteristics of the aged cheddar cheese used in each batch, but using only real ingredients is what makes our food so delicious.”