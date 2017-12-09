Children take ‘Fantasy Flight’ to North Pole at Cleveland airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Dozens of children took a trip to the North Pole on Saturday, and they didn't even have to leave Cleveland.

The group from Cleveland Clinic, University Hospital-Rainbows Division and Kids Again participated in United's "Fantasy Flight" at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The kids left the airport gate and returned to find it transformed into the North Pole.

"This is extremely special for our family. Our son, Luke, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on March of 2016 so we've not been able to attend a lot of holiday events. We've missed a lot in the last year and a half so this is something that we will have forever as a family," said Megan Albright, of Bay Village

Of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus were there. They were joined by Chomps from the Cleveland Browns and Slider from the Cleveland Indians, as well as other superheroes and costumed characters.

The kids also enjoyed Christmas carols, games, face painting and balloon animals.