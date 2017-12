Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The lake effect snow has wound down, and today will be sunny but brisk.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend starting Saturday morning (1-2″ widespread by Saturday evening) and again next week.

Here’s a look at the next 8 days.