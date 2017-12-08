Suspects back stolen jeep into gas station, leave ATM inside

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Suspects used a stolen jeep to back into a gas station store in an attempt to steal an ATM in Lakewood early Friday.

They weren’t successful.

According to police, it happened at just before 5 a.m. at Sunoco on Madison Avenue and Bunts Road.

The jeep, which was stolen in Cleveland, was smashed through a brick wall causing major damage to the store.

Witnesses saw the suspects leave in a minivan, heading west on Madison Avenue.

Lakewood police say nothing was taken from the store.