LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The speed limit has been raised but is still reduced to 50 miles per hour in an area of Lake County due to the inclement weather.

ODOT tweeted that the speed limit affects I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528.

Current speed limit for the Friday morning (12/8) commute out on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH is 50 mph. Speeds are adjusted as conditions change. pic.twitter.com/2427uVq5S4 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 8, 2017

A swath of 2-5″ is possible for parts of northern/central Ashtabula, Lake, and northern Geauga counties through today.

