Show Info: December 8, 2017
MetroHealth
2500 MetroHealth Drive
Cleveland, OH 44109
216-778-2541
Christmas in Bedford Falls
“It’s a Wonderful Life”
Along Broadway in Historic Downtown Bedford
Saturday Dec 9th
12pm-4pm
www.facebook.com/christmasinbedfordfalls
Beauty Brands
www.beautybrands.com
Sunshine Cupcakes
221 S Prospect St, Ravenna, OH 44266
(330) 577-4222
https://www.facebook.com/sunshinecupcakesetc/
On Your Feet
Now – December 23
Connor Palace, Playhouse Square
For tickets: 216-241-6000
www.playhousesquare.org
Sharon, Pennsylvania
http://www.kraynaks.com/
http://www.daffins.com/
Geauga Park District
Winter Solstice Celebration
7:30-9:30p Thursday December 21st
The West Woods
9465 Kinsman Road (Route 87)
Russell & Newbury Twps.
www.GeaugaParkDistrict.org
*dress for the weather!