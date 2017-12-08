Records show evidence seized by agents during Cleveland City Hall raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Federal agents seized ten items, including documents involving a company owned by a city employee, during a search at Cleveland City Hall Wednesday, according to a federal search warrant and evidence recovery log.

According to the warrant, FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development agents searched the fifth floor Division of Engineering and Construction office from 9 p.m. to 12:40 a.m.

The log shows agents seized plans for two projects by Pioneer Engineering, a company owned by Khalil Ewais, who is listed on the city website as an engineer and construction inspector in the Mayor's Office of Capital Projects.

The log shows one of the plans involved a business on Lorain Avenue at West 128th Street, and the other involved a property on Carnegie Avenue.

Ewais has not been charged and did not respond to messages seeking comment.

City spokesman, Dan Williams, said in a statement late Friday that employees are entitled to due process and the city is "evaluating how it will address this employee's work assignments."

The log shows agents also seized invoices and a contract with paving company, Burton Scot Contractors. A receptionist at the business, based in Newbury, said Burton Scot declines comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Burton Scot has received millions of dollars in public contracts, including for Cleveland's Opportunity Corridor project and the repaving of Prospect Avenue downtown.

Agents also collected plans and contracts related to several projects on Lorain Avenue between West 150th Street and West 117th Street, according to the log. It shows they also took maps related to a property on Storer Avenue that is adjacent to a property co-owned by Ewais, along with forensic images from two computers.

Federal investigators have not commented on the subject of the investigation, and a federal affidavit remains sealed. Williams said the city will fully cooperate but does not comment on ongoing investigations.

FOX 8 News has filed public records requests with the city seeking copies of related contracts and invoices associated with Burton Scot and Pioneer Engineering.

