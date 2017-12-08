Plain Local Schools release statement after student is killed in crash, another is injured

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Plain Local Schools has released a statement after a car crash that killed a GlenOak High School student and injured another.

Aaron C. Laudermilt, 28, of Canton, died at the scene of the crash, and his brother, Kevin C. Laudermilt, 16, was injured.

The statement says:

“Dear Plain Local Family,

It is with great sorrow that we inform you that two GlenOak students, were involved in a car accident this afternoon resulting in the death of Aaron Laudermilt and leaving his brother, Kevin in critical condition. We ask that you keep them and the Laudermilt family in your thoughts and prayers as they are needed more than ever at this time.

During difficult times like this, we must be prepared to care for and support each other as we deal with the many feelings that we begin to experience. Beginning tomorrow, we will have grief counselors available in room A111 at GlenOak High School for any students or staff who feel the need to speak with someone regarding this tragedy.

We ask that you respect the privacy of this family as the mourn this tragic loss.”