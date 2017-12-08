Local family gets ready to celebrate quads’ first Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – Kelly and James Myers of Brecksville have a lot on their plates since they have eight kids. But the Myers have an even bigger challenge than most parents because they have four five-month-old babies—that’s right, the Myers quads, are home for the holidays!

FOX 8 has followed the Myers family as they went on their quadruplet journey over the last year.

This Christmas will be more special (and louder) than any before as the Myers will be hosting Christmas dinner for their extended family.

“We all come here and we just all get together, cousins run wild, and there’s probably a good 20 kids running around, so there’s a lot,” Myers said.

The quads, Alycia, Brianna, Chloe and Dylan, are all doing great.

“They’re all giggling and cooing and Dylan rolls over nonstop. Brianna is starting to do it and they are criers,” Myers said.

Myers will have plenty of help from her older children during the busy Christmas season. Her 15-year-old daughter, Mckenzie, is always there to lend a hand.

“Even the 18-month-old she likes to throw away the diapers or shove a binky in their mouth,” Myers said.

With so many kids to shop for, Myers has to start thinking about presents way in advance.

“I tend to start shopping in June. Now I’m probably going to start shopping way earlier,” she said.

Myers said her kids are planning on Santa stopping by the house, no matter how full it is.

“There’s a rule here with Santa, I’ve had a long talk with him and Santa only brings my kids three gifts each and then whatever else they get is from mom and dad,” she explained.

The irony with the Myers clan, is that Kelly never planned to have so many kids.

“Starting off only wanting one child in the beginning to now having eight, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

