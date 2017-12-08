LIVE VIDEO: Celebration of Life service held to honor Salvation Army worker who was shot and killed

​

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Celebration of Life service is being held Friday evening to remember Jared Plesec.

The 21-year-old Salvation Army worker was shot and killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on Dec. 2 at the beginning of a crime spree that police believe resulted in more than half-a-dozen carjackings before police were able to stop the 27-year-old suspect.

Witnesses told FOX 8 News that Plesec was sharing scripture with suspect, William Ted Jones, just before Jones allegedly shot him in the head.

The Salvation Army Cleveland Temple Corps is remembering their beloved friend at Friday’s special service.

To make a donation to the Jared Plesec Memorial Fund to assist The Salvation Army, call (216) 861-8185 or visit www.SalvationArmyCleveland.org.

The Salvation Army also said donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army Cleveland Temple Corps 17625 Grovewood Ave Cleveland, OH 44119.

