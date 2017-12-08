Little boy wants to pay it forward, asks for toys for kids in Puerto Rico

NEW JERSEY — A little boy in New Jersey is paying it forward, after receiving an early Christmas gift.

His adorable video, in which he asks for toys for Hurricane Maria victims, has gone viral on Facebook.

It all started when Jayden Perez, 8, received two VIP tickets to a New York Giants game.

The third-grader decided to pay it forward by organizing a toy drive to benefit children in Puerto Rico, who have been devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Jayden has already collected more than nine hundred toys.

You can help, too. CLICK HERE for Jayden’s GoFundMe page.