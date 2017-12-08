I-Team: Was there cheating on firefighter exam?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed Cleveland City Hall is investigating possible cheating on promotional exams for firefighters.

Multiple sources say firefighters took oral and written exams over the summer to determine promotions to the ranks of lieutenant and captain. No results have been released yet.

We’ve learned some results raised questions about possible cheating.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office released a short statement. Dan Williams wrote, "There is an investigation in this case, and we do not discuss ongoing investigations."

The firefighters union has had an attorney working to get records and find out more information.

The I-Team is also filing public records requests.